Contents of the suicide note that senior NIS officer, TOM ADALA, who took his own life at his Kilimani home revealed- He lived a troubled life.





Thursday, June 6, 2024 - A senior National Intelligence Officer (NIS) who committed suicide at his Kilimani home was reportedly battling depression after facing marital woes.

Tom Adala, an Assistant Director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in Ruaraka, shot himself in the head at servant’s quarters.

The bullet went through the head from the left side and exited from the right.

It is now emerging that he had complained about his marital problems to friends before his death.

He reportedly became depressed after his wife left him.

When senior police officers visited his house, they found a black notebook in which he had outlined some of the issues that reportedly led to the suicide, among them his marital problems.

His wife had filed for divorce in court.

The book is now with DCI officers in Kilimani and is the size of a pocket diary.

At the tail end of the suicide note that he left behind, Adala wrote, “Nobody should be blamed for this,”

His colleagues revealed that he had sought treatment after depression took a toll on him.

His situation worsened when he was transferred to his new station as the head of the Counter-Extremism Violence during the recent staff changes at the NIS headquarters.

The transfer, according to colleagues and friends, was like a demotion.

He failed to report to work several times after the changes and wanted to resign.

However, his friends urged him to stay.

“We visited him at home several times when he failed to report to work after the staff changes. Adala wanted to resign but we urged him to stay,” a colleague revealed.

According to police, Adala’s nephew said he last saw him on Monday at 10PM when he retired to his room upstairs.

The nephew said he too went to bed on the ground floor.

He woke up on Tuesday morning, only to be informed by the househelp that Adala had not shown up for breakfast by 9AM.

The nephew said he went to check on his uncle but did not find him.

He asked the guard if his uncle had left at night but was told he had not.

Minutes later, he stumbled on the body at the servant’s quarters.

He called other relatives who informed the police.

It is not clear why no one in the compound heard the gunshot and at what time Adala moved from the main house.

Adala was the son of Otuko Adala, Kenya’s first ambassador to Russia from 1964- 1968.

