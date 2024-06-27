A boda boda rider suspended by other riders for eloping with the wife of his fellow boda boda rider - See the letter he was sent.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A boda boda rider was suspended by his fellow riders for three months after it was discovered that he was having an affair with another rider's wife.

His suspension came after the committee conducted investigations and established that he had violated association by-law article 14 section(17) which says, “No any member is entitled to disorganize the family of his fellow boda boda rider through falling in love with the wife of his comrade or be in position to connect comrade’s wife to someone’’.

See the letter that he was sent.









