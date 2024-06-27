Nairobi-based Chief Executive Officer of solar lighting company, D.Light Africa, takes his own life after instructing his brother on how to distribute his wealth.



Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Nairobi-based Chief Executive Officer of solar lighting company "d.light Africa" Nick Imudia has reportedly died by suicide.

Imudia is said to have committed the act by jumping from the balcony of his apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria on the evening of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Before his death, the businessman reportedly made a call to his United States-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth and also called his young daughter to inform her that he would always be there for her.

According to a post on an online platform, TheWill, friends, family and associates of Imudia are still in shock as to why he would commit suicide.

An indigene of the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Imudia was previously married to the mother of his young daughter.

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

He was a successful corporate manager and at one time, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Konga, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.