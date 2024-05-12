Youthful Kenyan Tiktoker disappears under unclear circumstances - The clothes he was wearing when he disappeared were found dumped outside his house (PHOTOs).

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - A family is in distress after their kin disappeared under unclear circumstances early this week.

The missing man, identified as Benjamin Barasa alias Generic Wordsmith, is a Tiktoker.

His content on Tiktok is mostly about poems.

On the fateful day that he disappeared, he had gone to buy breakfast.

He was last seen on 8th May 2024 in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The clothes and the slides he was wearing were found dumped outside his rental house.

His family has circulated his photos on social media, hoping to trace him.

Police are also investigating the circumstances behind his disappearance.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.