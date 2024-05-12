CCTV captures a lady who drugged and robbed a man of Ksh 400,000, phones and camera - He picked her up at the Bar Next Door and took her to his apartment (VIDEOs).

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - A man is counting losses after he was drugged and robbed by a lady he had picked up at the Bar Next Door, a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

He met the suspected mchele lady at the club where they enjoyed the night and later took her to his apartment, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

She drugged him and made away with his phones, camera, and money.

She allegedly obtained his bank account pin after drugging him and transferred Ksh 400,000 to her Mpesa.

The victim is now relying on CCTV footage to trace the lady.



Watch the footage

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments