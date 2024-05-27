"Your mum gave birth to 6 children for 6 men, none of which she was married to. You bed wet" HARRYSONG's estranged wife responds after he made several accusations against her







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong has reacted after he accused her of infidelity and claimed her mother is a serial bride.

In the video, Harry claimed he married into a promiscuous family.

He said his estranged wife's mother is currently on her 7th husband.

The singer also claimed his estranged wife got pregnant for another man.

Harry said Alexer informed him that she was pregnant one year after he stopped sleeping with her, which made him realise that another man was responsible.

Reacting via her Instagram Stories, Alexer revealed that her mother only remarried once following the death of her first husband.

She told people to go to her neighbourhood to verify her claim.

She added that Harrysong's mother is the one who had 6 children for 6 different men, none of whom she was married to.

Alexer also said that Harrysong wets the bed.

She went on to urge him to provide proof that she got pregnant for another man and the other allegations he made.

