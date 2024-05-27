Agent of darkness. I am free from you - HARRYSONG fires back at his estranged wife, ALEXER PERE







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Harrysong has fired back at his estranged wife, Alexer Pere, who earlier this morning responded to allegations he made against her over the weekend.

Harrysong went live on Sunday May 26, to claim that Alexer got pregnant for another man while they were still married. Alexer denied the allegation and went on to allege that the singer was bedwetting while they were married.

In a post shared on his Instastories this morning, Harrysong described Alexer as an agent of darkness and said he is now free from her.

