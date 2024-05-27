Trending VIDEO of a lady stopping the groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding







Monday, May 27, 2024 - A video of a lady stopping a groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding has made the rounds on social media.

In the video, the couple could be seen dancing into their wedding reception when the lady walked to the groom and began to dance in front of him.

Attempts by some persons to stop her so the man can dance with his bride proved abortive as she stood her ground, insisting she must dance with the groom.

In all of this, she totally ignored the bride.

The video has since sparked a conversation online with many wondering who she is and why she displayed such an attitude.

Watch the video below