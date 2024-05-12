You won’t believe what RUTO told KMPDU doctors when he met them at State House yesterday after they ‘mysteriously’ ended their strike

The union leaders met the
president days after they ‘mysteriously’ ended the nationwide strike that had
lasted for 56 days.
Ruto said the aim of the meeting
was to address the challenges that informed the strike that paralyzed services
in the public hospitals, thus frustrating the government's Universal Health
Coverage plan.
"The government will
continually engage stakeholders in the health sector, including health workers’
unions, to promote industrial harmony and long-lasting solutions to the
challenges," said Ruto.
On their part, the KMPDU
officials, led by secretary general Davji Atellah and his Deputy Dennis
Miskellah, restated their commitment to championing and their support the UHC
programme, and further backing the rolling out of social health insurance to
all Kenyans.
Others in the meeting were
Health of Public Service Felix Kosgei, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan
Nakhumicha, and Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Health and
Professional Standards Mary Muthoni.
This came days after KMPDU and
the two tiers of the government- county and national - struck a deal to end
their strike.
In a statement on Wednesday, May
8, the Ministry of Health said KMPDU officials have signed a return-to-work
agreement with the government.
"After 56 days, KMPDU signs
agreement, ending nationwide doctors' strike," the Ministry said in a
statement.
The agreement between the
doctors and the government came after the Employment and Labour Relations Court
ordered the two sides to come up with a return-to-work formula within 48 hours.
The doctors downed their tools
on March 14 paralyzing service provision in public health facilities across the
country.
The health workers demanded the
implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) conceived in 2017
and the posting of medical interns to hospitals.
