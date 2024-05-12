You won’t believe what RUTO told KMPDU doctors when he met them at State House yesterday after they ‘mysteriously’ ended their strike





Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMDPU) officials met President Willia Ruto at State House, Nairobi yesterday.

The union leaders met the president days after they ‘mysteriously’ ended the nationwide strike that had lasted for 56 days.

Ruto said the aim of the meeting was to address the challenges that informed the strike that paralyzed services in the public hospitals, thus frustrating the government's Universal Health Coverage plan.

"The government will continually engage stakeholders in the health sector, including health workers’ unions, to promote industrial harmony and long-lasting solutions to the challenges," said Ruto.

On their part, the KMPDU officials, led by secretary general Davji Atellah and his Deputy Dennis Miskellah, restated their commitment to championing and their support the UHC programme, and further backing the rolling out of social health insurance to all Kenyans.

Others in the meeting were Health of Public Service Felix Kosgei, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, and Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni.

This came days after KMPDU and the two tiers of the government- county and national - struck a deal to end their strike.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 8, the Ministry of Health said KMPDU officials have signed a return-to-work agreement with the government.

"After 56 days, KMPDU signs agreement, ending nationwide doctors' strike," the Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement between the doctors and the government came after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered the two sides to come up with a return-to-work formula within 48 hours.

The doctors downed their tools on March 14 paralyzing service provision in public health facilities across the country.

The health workers demanded the implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) conceived in 2017 and the posting of medical interns to hospitals.

