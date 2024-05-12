This is why US stopped RUTO from making history by declining his request to address a joint session of American Congress when he visits

However, his plans were cut short after Speaker of the
United States House of Representatives Michael Johnson announced the
cancellation of Ruto's scheduled address to the legislative house.
Ruto, who is set to embark on an official visit to the USA
later this month, had been slated to address a joint session of the Congress
where he would get a platform to state his ideals and Kenya's commitment to its
ties with the US.
Johnson, a member of the Republican party, blamed the
cancellation of Ruto's visit on what he termed as scheduling restraints.
"Unfortunately, due to scheduling restraints, we could
not accommodate a request for remarks before a Joint Session," Johnson
told the house.
The move irked a majority of ranking lawmakers who accused
the Speaker of rebuking them.
