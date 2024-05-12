It is because we are educated - DAVID NDII now justifies why his office needs millions from RUTO’s government

As borne in this year's Budget
Policy Statement, the Kenyan taxpayer is set to cumulatively splurge over Sh1.1
billion on the pool of President William Ruto's advisers.
David Ndii's office would
receive Sh194 million, with a good chunk being on, among others, entertainment
and travel.
Observant Kenyans questioned why
such extravagance despite the many calls for austerity measures on the side of
the government.
Granted, those concerned sought
to know how the monies would be utilized.
"Question. How many
members of staff does Ndii's office have? So, the president's economic advisor
needs bodyguards, drivers, cooks, and gardeners? All these just to advise the
president?" posed Moses Shauri.
Quick to shed light, Ndii
explained that the advisers befit the allocation owing to their levels of
education and expertise.
"We have 10 CS/PS level
advisors, of which 5 Ph.D.s (4 professors) ~ 15 support staff (0
bodyguards)," he answered.
"Advisors are not paid
entertainment allowance. The budget is for meetings. Our job entails policy
development and implementation oversight. That means convening meetings
typically 3 - 4 per day with 10 - 30 people each. The biggest facility in our
office is boardrooms," he added.
Ndii is on record admitting that
the government is essentially extravagant.
The economist who chairs the
Presidential Council of Economic Advisers suggested the government may not shun
the globetrotting spree anytime soon.
While the state has argued that
the travels are of great importance to the country, Ndii appeared to be of a
different opinion.
