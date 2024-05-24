Kenya Kwanza implosion is nigh as RUTO’s UDA throws GACHAGUA under the bus over his one-man, one-shilling campaign.





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now on his own over his constant one-man, one-shilling campaign.

This is after President William Ruto’s UDA Party threw him under the bus, saying his campaign to benefit Mt. Kenya at the expense of other regions was unconstitutional.

Ruto, through UDA's communication director Antonellah Kakuko, joined a group of Kenya Kwanza leaders who called out Gachagua over his one-man, one-shilling campaign.

The communication strategist said Gachagua's campaign is unconstitutional and discriminatory to marginalized communities.

Kakuko argued that the country's resources must be shared equitably across the nation, considering even the most remote areas.

"As a pastoralist child, I wonder if Gachagua’s stance meant that areas like Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot, just to name a few were not important to the nation?" she questioned.

She added that the factors to be considered in allocating funds among counties include economic disparities within and among counties and the need to remedy them.

According to Kakuko, this reflects the Constitution's emphasis on equality, affirmative action, and equity to achieve genuine equality.

"If every part of the country was the same in terms of its existing state of development and services, and in terms of the challenges of bringing development and providing services, population would be a rational basis for sharing national revenue between counties."

She argued that since none of these are true, it would be unconstitutional to use that basis alone to share funding.

"We demand equity in resource allocation and development across the country."

She defended the pastoralist community by saying that if the country is going to go Gachagua's way, they demand what they deserve: one man, one kilometre, one shilling.

