You have been appointed to serve Kenyans, not your communities – RUTO tells CDF KAHARIRI and his Deputy OMENDA

Speaking after the swearing-in
ceremony of the military bosses, Ruto asked the two to refrain from using their
power to push their communities' interests.
"Let me repeat for the avoidance of doubt and in line with your oaths of office, you will serve the people of Kenya. None of you has been appointed to serve your communities, regions, faiths or any other partisan pursuit.
"Your mandate and responsibility
is to the people of Kenya," Ruto said.
Reiterating that their mandate
is to serve Kenyans, Ruto reminded the two military bosses to exercise
authority that comes with acknowledgment of responsibility.
"Responsibility comes with
accountability. It is my expectation and that of Kenyans that the authority you
will exercise will come with enormous acknowledgment of responsibility on your
shoulders and the accountability that comes with it," the president added.
He, however, expressed his
support to the two military bosses and congratulated them for the newly assumed
responsibilities.
"You have my support, my prayers and my goodwill as you discharge your responsibilities and the people of Kenya have tremendous goodwill for the military.
"Otherwise, I want to
congratulate you and your families for the responsibilities that you have
assumed," Ruto added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments