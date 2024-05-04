Don’t evict squatters who have built near Rivers – RAILA ODINGA tells RUTO as flooded rivers continue to kill Kenyans.





Sunday, May 4, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya supremo, Raila Odinga, has warned the government against demolishing houses built along the Nairobi River and riparian areas.

During a food distribution exercise at Mukuru Kwa Reuben on Friday, Raila urged the government to build houses for the residents before making any move to demolish their houses.

"Let them (the government) stop demolishing houses in Mukuru. If they try to demolish the houses, call us.

"If you want to relocate the people build good houses and prioritise these people.

"Do not demolish houses for the people when they do not have a place to go. Citizens are not animals. Have a human heart.," Raila said.

"If you come by force... we are the force. We shall come together and die with you. Mukuru must stay."

Raila spoke following a directive by Cabinet that ordered e the re-location notices issued to people living on riparian land in Nairobi, upon their expiry at 6:30 pm on Friday.

President William Ruto, who chaired the cabinet, also directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate the relocation and evacuation of people affected by floods, identify sites for temporary shelter for displaced persons, and supervise the overall support programs.

