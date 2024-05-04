RAILA ODINGA says RUTO has the most incompetent Cabinet in Kenya’s history – You cannot compare MACHOGU and the late MAGOHA!!

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has continued to criticise President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of being incompetent and not having Kenyans' interests at heart.
Speaking on
Friday when he was distributing relief to flood victims in Embakasi East
constituency, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, named some Cabinet Secretaries whom he
claimed had performed dismally and failed Kenyans.
The veteran politician argued that
Azimio would have done better had Kenyans given them a chance to lead.
He elicited laughter when he said
there is no comparison between the current Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel
Machogu and the late Prof. George Magoha.
"We wouldn't have these problems if Azimio were in the government.
"There are others like Linturi who
are in the government. Another one is Kithure Kindiki, and another one is Machogu.
Can you compare Machogu with Magoha?" he said.
Raila further blamed President
Ruto for allegedly appointing an incompetent cabinet and failing to provide leadership.
"There's a problem
because we have a driver who does not understand how to drive the country; this
is why Kenya has so many problems,” he said.
