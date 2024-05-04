RAILA ODINGA says RUTO has the most incompetent Cabinet in Kenya’s history – You cannot compare MACHOGU and the late MAGOHA!!





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has continued to criticise President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of being incompetent and not having Kenyans' interests at heart.

Speaking on Friday when he was distributing relief to flood victims in Embakasi East constituency, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, named some Cabinet Secretaries whom he claimed had performed dismally and failed Kenyans.

The veteran politician argued that Azimio would have done better had Kenyans given them a chance to lead.

He elicited laughter when he said there is no comparison between the current Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and the late Prof. George Magoha.

"We wouldn't have these problems if Azimio were in the government.

"There are others like Linturi who are in the government. Another one is Kithure Kindiki, and another one is Machogu. Can you compare Machogu with Magoha?" he said.

Raila further blamed President Ruto for allegedly appointing an incompetent cabinet and failing to provide leadership.

"There's a problem because we have a driver who does not understand how to drive the country; this is why Kenya has so many problems,” he said.

