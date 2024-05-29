You don’t have to go to university to succeed in life - UK Prime Minister, RISHI SUNAK, says







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has said people don’t have to go to the university to succeed in life.

Sunak, who is an alumni of Oxford University and Stanford University made the statement via his X's official page on Wednesday, May 29.

This comes after he was reported that British ministers are set to ask the independent regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), to limit numbers on courses that do not have "good outcomes".

According to the Prime minister, a large number of people are being "let down" by the current system, although for many people it is also "the right answer".



