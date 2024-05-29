Israel says it expects to continue war in Gaza for another 7 months

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Israel's head of national Security Council has said the country expects "another seven months of fighting" in Gaza to achieve the objective of destroying Hamas.
The war began when Hamas-led militant groups launched a
surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, involving a barrage of several thousand
rockets concurrent to an estimated 3,000 militants breaching the Gaza–Israel
barrier and attacking Israeli civilian communities and military bases.
The war has elicited strong reactions worldwide, with more
European countries now recognizing the state of Palestine and the International
Criminal Court charging Israeli Prime Minister for war crimes.
In a radio interview on the Israeli station Reshet bet on
Wednesday, Tzachi Hanegbi said:
"It was honestly stated
in the first days of presenting the plans to the cabinet that the war would be
long".
"It is built on a staged
basis, with the year 2024 defined as a year of combat. We are now in the fifth
month of 2024, which means we expect another seven months of fighting to deepen
our achievements and achieve our goal of destroying the military and
governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad," he added.
"You need to have
patience and know how to stand strong. This resilience is what has allowed this
nation to survive for 75 years, and even for 3,000 years before that. Just
don't use a stopwatch on ourselves or set ultimatums," he said.
