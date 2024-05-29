King FELIPE of Spain was ‘crushed and destroyed’ over wife Queen LETIZIA’s ‘infidelities’ as he was 'aware she was cheating on him in real time'

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - King Felipe of Spain was “crushed and destroyed” over his wife Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity, according to a bombshell new book.
The Spanish royal family has been rocked by new claims made
by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, who has covered the royals for decades.
In his latest work, titled “Letizia’s Silences,” released in
Spain Wednesday, May 29, Peñafiel, 91, claimed the king of Spain was “aware
that Letizia was cheating on him in real time” as her bodyguards have an
obligation to report on her whereabouts.
The royal author alleges that bodyguards joined the queen on
a trip to New York back in 2011, during which she was accompanied by her
rumored “lover” Jaime del Burgo.
Letizia, 51, reportedly dated del Burgo before meeting King
Felipe in 2002.
“That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful
escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of
the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela,” Peñafiel wrote in his book,
according to Daily Mail.
He added that Felipe, 56, was left “crushed and destroyed”
by Letizia’s alleged “betrayal,” and was “plunged into hell” and “wants to get
out.”
The Queen's alleged lover Del Burgo, 54, who is currently
based in the UK, contributed in January to Peñafiel’s tell-all book about
Letizia.
The entrepreneur, who is the son of former politician Jaime
Ignacio del Burgo, was married to Letizia’s sister Telma from 2012 to 2014.
Based on the allegations, this means that Del Burgo slept
with two sisters - Queen Letizia and her sister Telma whom he eventually
married.
In Peñafiel’s first book, del Burgo claimed that he and
Queen Letizia were still romantically involved after Letizia tied the knot with
Felipe in 2004.
Prior to her wedding to Felipe, Letizia was previously
married to literature teacher Alonso Guerrero Perez from 1998 to 1999.
Del Burgo claimed that he was dating Letizia when she met
King Felipe, and that he was planning to propose to Letizia when she announced
that she was dating a mysterious “diplomat” over dinner at the Mandarin
Oriental Ritz hotel in Madrid in 2002.
In his new book, Peñafiel also claimed that “everything in
Letizia’s world has been broken” as a result of her alleged “deceit, adultery
and betrayals.”
The veteran reporter took further aim at the queen’s
character, claiming she is “cold, indestructible and determined” and often
“resorts to silence as a way of controlling and punishing other people.”
In January, Peñafiel was let go from the Spanish newspaper
El Mundo after a 20-year tenure.
His sudden departure from the publication took place shortly
after he made a series of damaging allegations about the royal family in his
first book, titled “Letizia & I.”
In the book, released Jan. 30, Peñafiel alleged that Letizia
was embroiled in an affair with del Burgo — a claim he doubled down on in his
latest book.
Elsewhere, the veteran royal reporter labeled Letizia
“emotionally immature.”
He also claimed that she is “hated” by Felipe’s family.
Peñafiel claims that Letizia’s “passive aggressive” nature
is the reason Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, and his sisters Infanta Cristina
and the Duchess of Lugo, “hate her so much.”
Felipe and Letizia tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May
22, 2004.
They celebrated their 20th anniversary last week. To mark
the special occasion, the couple released official family portraits last week.
In the photos, the pair posed alongside their two daughters,
Princesses Leonor and Sofia.
