You cannot threaten me; niko na pesa and I will move everywhere I want in choppers and expensive cars – OSCAR SUDI now tells GACHAGUA





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stay in his lane and let him enjoy his wealth in peace.

This is after Gachagua told Sudi and his allies in Rift Valley to stay in their constituencies and stop meddling in other areas like Mt. Kenya.

However, in his response, Sudi insisted that every politician has the right to travel across the country beyond their constituencies in support of their party leaders.

"We are all students of President William Ruto. Everyone has the authority to travel across the country," he stated.

"Everyone contributed to the Kenya Kwanza Government. Let's respect each other. We ask the President and his deputy to respect us. We can't allow them to come and harass small leaders."

Sudi further challenged Gachagua to cease threatening their juniors in what he argued was their ploy to divert attacks from their targets.

"You should stop threats. You should not threaten me because I have done so many things... Let's respect each other," he added.

"If you have a case with someone, stop going after other people to get the message across.

"Go directly to the person you have issues with. Many people who spoke at an event in Kesses yesterday had different issues with other people. We are small people."

Sudi further defended his wealth, noting that he worked hard to make the money and will spend it as he pleases.

He argued that he has a penchant for donating money to churches, a character he inherited from President Ruto who advanced to State House where he has bigger tasks.

"I ask for forgiveness. If there is money, I took from you (other unnamed politicians) to bring to the church, I ask for forgiveness," he stated.

"I heard other people yesterday saying that Sudi has a lot of money and I am asking them, 'Do you want me to become poor?'

"I am donating in church because I am from a humble life."

"If you go to Parliament to take tea, I travel for deals.

"When You see me going to Tanzania and elsewhere, do you think I go looking for stones?" he posed.

