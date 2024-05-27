RAILA may never call for demos in 2027 as RUTO moves to make demonstrations and picketing very expensive

Monday, May 27, 2024 – In a move to deter demonstrations in the country, President William Ruto’s government has moved to make it very expensive to demonstrate in the country.
According to The Assembly and
Demonstration Bill 2024, organizers of protests and individual demonstrators
could face financial liability for property destroyed during picketing if a new
bill is signed into law.
The bill seeks to govern the
conduct of demonstrators and have them solely limit their activity to airing
their grievances and not destroying other people's property while making their
point.
In the past, some demonstrations
have gotten out of hand, leaving traders counting losses over looting or rogue
demonstrators going on unwarranted rampage.
“Where during the carrying on of
an assembly or demonstration, damage to property occurs as a result of the
assembly or demonstration, every organisation and every person participating in
such assembly or demonstration shall, be jointly and severally liable for such
damage,” reads a provision of the bill.
Further, the bill seeks to have
demonstrators banned from carrying banners, placards, singing, or making
speeches that in any manner could incite hatred towards other groups or persons
on account of differences in culture, race, sex, language, or religion.
Additionally, protestors will
also be required to have their face fully identifiable, without wearing any
disguise, mask, or apparel that could prevent law enforcement officers from
identifying them.
Protestors will also be banned
from wearing any form of apparel that resembles any of the uniforms worn by
security forces including the police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).
The bill also seeks to outlaw
possession of any offensive weapon, during protests.
The bill further outlaws any
unlawful assembly and demonstrations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
