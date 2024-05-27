RUTO now wants to build the longest railway line in Africa from Kenya all the way to Cameroon – Look! Is he being over ambitious?

Monday, May 27, 2024 – President William Ruto has embarked on an ambitious plan to build the longest railway line in Africa after he visited the U.S.
This was revealed by Transport
Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who said the government intends to
construct a modern railway line that links the Kenyan coast to the Atlantic
Ocean.
Speaking during the launch of
the Kenya Railway Strategic Plan (2023 to 2027), Murkomen said that the
construction of one of Africa's longest railway lines was part of Kenya's
economic agenda.
Murkomen who affirmed his
commitment to making the visionary objective a reality, announced that the
trackway would enhance trade between Kenya and countries globally.
According to the CS, the railway
linking the Kenyan coast to the Atlantic would transverse several countries
including the Democratic Republic of Congo, and would end its length on the
coast of Cameroon.
“I believe that Africa can be
better connected if we are going to make sure we build the necessary
infrastructure that will enable our people to connect and also grow their
businesses,” the transport minister stated.
“The railway line transport has
gained increased significance as an enabler of Kenya’s national development
agenda," he added.
While exuding his commitment to
lead the construction, Murkomen noted it would be a fulfillment of the dreams
of the forefathers.
"If followed through and
implemented to the latter, the objectives set in this plan will enhance
operational efficiency, and contribute to national economic growth,"
Murkomen remarked.
