RUTO now wants to build the longest railway line in Africa from Kenya all the way to Cameroon – Look! Is he being over ambitious?





Monday, May 27, 2024 – President William Ruto has embarked on an ambitious plan to build the longest railway line in Africa after he visited the U.S.

This was revealed by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who said the government intends to construct a modern railway line that links the Kenyan coast to the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Railway Strategic Plan (2023 to 2027), Murkomen said that the construction of one of Africa's longest railway lines was part of Kenya's economic agenda.

Murkomen who affirmed his commitment to making the visionary objective a reality, announced that the trackway would enhance trade between Kenya and countries globally.

According to the CS, the railway linking the Kenyan coast to the Atlantic would transverse several countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, and would end its length on the coast of Cameroon.

“I believe that Africa can be better connected if we are going to make sure we build the necessary infrastructure that will enable our people to connect and also grow their businesses,” the transport minister stated.

“The railway line transport has gained increased significance as an enabler of Kenya’s national development agenda," he added.

While exuding his commitment to lead the construction, Murkomen noted it would be a fulfillment of the dreams of the forefathers.

"If followed through and implemented to the latter, the objectives set in this plan will enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to national economic growth," Murkomen remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST