You are a Liar and master of doublespeak – WAMALWA tells RUTO for defending the hiring of Ksh 200 million ‘Hustler Jet’

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has blasted President William Ruto for chartering a private jet for his concluded US State visit.
Speaking on a local TV station
on Monday, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader indicated
that Ruto went against his push for implementing austerity measures in various
government agencies.
Wamalwa argued that it was
inappropriate for President Ruto to hire a private jet for Sh 200 million in
the face of rising taxes and claims of empty coffers by government officials.
"You cannot say we don’t
have money to pay for this, then the taxes you keep raising you are spending
these taxes in a luxurious way," stated.
"What is so special about William
Ruto that he must hire such an expensive jet?" Wamalwa posed.
The Azimio la Umoja Principal
pointed out that Ruto squandered a golden opportunity to market Kenya Airways
during his State Visit and chose to use a private jet which did not leave a
memorable symbol to his American hosts that can be used to promote tourism in
the country.
"It is also a way of the
President failing to market Kenya Airways. Any President who is a patriot must
show pride in going with Kenya Airways and flying the Kenyan flag and marketing
it to the world," he insisted.
