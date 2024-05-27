The revellers were fighting over women - Details emerge on the tragic incident at Qukin Lounge that led to the death of an American Embassy staff after shots were fired.





Monday, May 27, 2024 - The Saturday night fracas at Qukin Lounge in Kiambu that resulted in the shooting of an American embassy staff began with a dispute between two groups accusing each other of seducing their women.

Two suspects, Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga, were arraigned in court on Monday in connection with the incident.

They are said to have been part of two groups enjoying a night out on Saturday when a disagreement over women escalated.

The scuffle spilled outside the nightclub

"The fight went outside the Qukin lounge where one group which had armed bouncer shot a reveler who was standing near the fighting zone," a DCI officer said.

According to investigations, the shooting victim was not involved in the commotion.

The two suspects will be remanded for ten days while detectives investigate the murder.

Detectives are still on the hunt for the actual shooter who is still at large.

The deceased, Anthony Njomo, had secured a job at the American embassy recently.

He was also expecting his second child.









