MWANGI KIUNJURI denies fighting RIGATHI GACHAGUA - He is the Mt Kenya kingpin!!





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri has dismissed claims that he is fighting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, terming him as the current Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

During an interview with a local vernacular television (Inooro TV) on Monday, Kiunjuri clarified that he hasn't been fighting Gachagua who he termed as senior to him.

Kiunjuri also called on Mount Kenya leaders to forge a unity of purpose for the sake of growth and development of the region.

“I have been very vocal about the issues affecting the Mount Kenya region and I would like to make it clear that I’m not fighting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, he is the senior politician in the region as we speak, “Kiunjuri said.

He noted that the continuous fights in the Mount Kenya region aren’t healthy, adding that the unity of the region should be given priority.

Gachagua has recently been at the center of debate due to his push for the one man, one vote, and one shilling model proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative.

Over the weekend, he accused some Rift Valley leaders of sowing seeds of discord in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST