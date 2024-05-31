You are a big liar! RUTO’s blogger DENNIS ITUMBI tells off MALALA over hacking claims as UDA drama continues

Friday, May 31, 2024 – State House blogger Dennis Itumbi has dismissed claims by UDA party acting secretary general Cleophas Malala that the party's social media pages had been hacked.
This is after Malala claimed
that the UDA Facebook page had been hacked, urging members of the public to
ignore any communication from the platform.
"We want to announce that our communication platforms, that is the official UDA Facebook page, has been hacked by an unknown person who is not a member of the secretariat.
"I'd like to
urge the members of the public to ignore any communication from the page moving
forward. We've made reports to the Facebook administrators that our account has
been hacked," Malala said in the video.
However, in a post on X, Itumbi
stated that the ruling party's social media pages were intact and that the
general public should ignore anyone saying the contrary.
"The United Democratic
Alliance pages are safe across social media; ignore anyone saying anything to
the contrary," Itumbi stated.
This comes just after the UDA Electoral
and Nomination Disputes Resolution Committee (ENDRC) flagged a statement issued
by Malala over the postponement of the party's elections in West Pokot County.
Dr. Adrian Kamotho, the vice
chairperson of ENDRC, noted that the referenced order by Malala was fake and
did not emanate from ENDRC.
