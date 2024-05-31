You are a big liar! RUTO’s blogger DENNIS ITUMBI tells off MALALA over hacking claims as UDA drama continues









Friday, May 31, 2024 – State House blogger Dennis Itumbi has dismissed claims by UDA party acting secretary general Cleophas Malala that the party's social media pages had been hacked.

This is after Malala claimed that the UDA Facebook page had been hacked, urging members of the public to ignore any communication from the platform.

"We want to announce that our communication platforms, that is the official UDA Facebook page, has been hacked by an unknown person who is not a member of the secretariat.

"I'd like to urge the members of the public to ignore any communication from the page moving forward. We've made reports to the Facebook administrators that our account has been hacked," Malala said in the video.

However, in a post on X, Itumbi stated that the ruling party's social media pages were intact and that the general public should ignore anyone saying the contrary.

"The United Democratic Alliance pages are safe across social media; ignore anyone saying anything to the contrary," Itumbi stated.

This comes just after the UDA Electoral and Nomination Disputes Resolution Committee (ENDRC) flagged a statement issued by Malala over the postponement of the party's elections in West Pokot County.

Dr. Adrian Kamotho, the vice chairperson of ENDRC, noted that the referenced order by Malala was fake and did not emanate from ENDRC.

