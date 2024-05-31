KIMANI NGUNJIRI says he regrets criticising RAILA ODINGA – BABA is a good man with the interests of Kenyans at heart.









Friday, May 31,2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has confessed that he regrets criticising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he has realized he is a good man.

During an interview on Vybez Radio on Friday, the former lawmaker admitted to having a different perspective of the veteran opposition leader.

Ngunjiri claimed that he now understands the former premier's call for equitable revenue distribution.

He also said after soul searching, he realized Raila Odinga meant well for the country and he deserved to be the country’s president.

"What Raila Odinga has been fighting for, we are now starting to see. We were not seeing what Raila Odinga was fighting for; we are seeing it now.

"When he says the bread is not being shared equally, it is the same thing we are saying about the people from the mountain and other regions because it is not only the mountain where the bread is not being shared equally.

"And you know the government has put measures in place where people in the minority are given a lot of favoritism," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST