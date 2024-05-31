Thugs escape and abandon a motorbike and a stolen TV stashed in a sack after being cornered by undercover cops in Dandora in the wee hours (PHOTOs).

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Undercover cops on patrol ambushed thugs riding on a motorbike at Webs area in Dandora in the wee hours and recovered a stolen TV.
The suspected thugs escaped after being
cornered and left behind the motorbike and a TV stashed in a sack.
A metal used to break into houses was
also recovered from the suspects.
A dreaded undercover cop took to his
Facebook account and shared photos of the motorbike recovered from the suspects.
The cops have launched a manhunt for the
thugs who escaped during the early morning ambush.
