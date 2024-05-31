Thugs escape and abandon a motorbike and a stolen TV stashed in a sack after being cornered by undercover cops in Dandora in the wee hours (PHOTOs).









Friday, May 31, 2024 - Undercover cops on patrol ambushed thugs riding on a motorbike at Webs area in Dandora in the wee hours and recovered a stolen TV.

The suspected thugs escaped after being cornered and left behind the motorbike and a TV stashed in a sack.

A metal used to break into houses was also recovered from the suspects.

A dreaded undercover cop took to his Facebook account and shared photos of the motorbike recovered from the suspects.

The cops have launched a manhunt for the thugs who escaped during the early morning ambush.

See photos.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.