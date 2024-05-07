WILLIAM KABOGO reveals why he prays every day to GOD to ensure RAILA ODINGA loses the AU Chairperson bid





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo has revealed that he prays to God every day to ensure that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga doesn’t clinch the African Union Chairperson seat.

Raila, 79, has declared his bid for the seat but he is facing fierce competition from Somalia’s candidate Fawzia Yusuf Adam.

President William Ruto has vowed to use all his state machinery to ensure Raila Odinga captures the seat that will fall vacant in February 2025 when Mousa Faki retires.

Kabogo, who spoke with one of the local radio stations, said he prays to the almighty to ensure that Raila Odinga doesn’t win the seat.

He said this is because if Raila Odinga goes to Addis Ababa, Kenyans will be left with no one to fight for them.

Kabogo further said he doesn’t trust Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership, especially with Raila Odinga's absence.

“I’m one of those who pray that Raila Odinga does not get the AU job. Kenya still needs him. I don't trust Kenya Kwisha!,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST