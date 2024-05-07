Detectives raid houses of suspected drug dealers in Lamu after getting intelligence reports and recover cocaine - The suspects were caught flat footed (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Approximately 928 grams of suspected cocaine estimated at over Sh3.7 million has been seized in an intelligence-led operation by Anti-narcotic Unit detectives.

The operation that was conducted in Lamu Central follows the heightened war against the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs around the country.

During the raids, several houses suspected to be illicit drug hubs were targeted. One of the targeted houses belonged to Muuna Omar Bori, where a weighing machine and 5 pellets weighing approximately 85 grams were recovered.

Similarly, in Mote Shamuni’s house, a clear polythene bag with cocaine weighing approximately 164 grams was seized.

At Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni’s residence another polythene bag about 354g of the crack was also recovered. Another raid at Fatma Mote Yusuf's house led to the discovery of cocaine, weighing approximately 325 grams.

As a result of these operations, seven individuals were apprehended on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

The arrested individuals include Nuura Omar Bori, aged 34; Mote Mwalimu Shamuni, aged 41; Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni, aged 41; Omar Mohamed Omar, aged 23; Mohamed Abdallah, aged 35; Fami Abdulrahman Mohamed, aged 42; and Fatma Mote Yusuf, aged 40.

All the suspects are in lawful custody pending arraignment.

This swift action emphasizes the government's unwavering dedication to combating the spread of illicit drugs within the region, prioritizing public safety and law enforcement.







































