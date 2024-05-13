Will SONKO make a political comeback in Nairobi amid SAKAJA’s troubles?







Monday, May 13, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been in the political cold since 2020 when the Senate confirmed his impeachment by Nairobi MCAs.

However, Sonko’s political comeback is now looking more of a reality than illusion, after sections of top political leaders in Nairobi ganged up against Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Governor Sakaja is facing a backlash from Nairobians and he’s currently the most unpopular leader in Kenya due to his non-performance, arrogance, massive corruption at City Hall among other factors.

Sonko is now well positioned to win back the Governor’s seat following the dismissal of his corruption cases by the courts.

Sources indicate that President William Ruto has disclosed to his inner circle his firm desire to retain the Nairobi Governor’s seat through Sonko.

According to the President’s inner circle, Sonko will bring a wealth of experience in City politics and a strong political following, which would greatly benefit the president’s political aspirations in the City.

Analysts opine that Sonko’s popularity among Nairobi residents would tip the scale in President Ruto’s favour in 2027.

Following Sonko’s impeachment by the Nairobi City County Assembly, he has actively been contesting the decision at the East African Court of Justice., based in Arusha.

The reality is that in 2027, Ruto will not depend on the Kikuyu voters in Nairobi to be re-elected, with sources indicating that the President is exploring options of substituting the Kikuyu vote in Nairobi with the Kamba and Luhya votes.

To secure the votes in Nairobi especially from the youth, the President is devising plans to involve Sonko in Nairobi politics. Ruto is aware of Sonko’s potential as a skilled politician, his favourable reputation among voters and his financial strength, attributes that can effectively sway votes in his favour.

Others likely to be in the Governor’s race in Nairobi include; Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and a Kikuyu candidate who is yet to be identified.