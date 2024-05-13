MARTHA KARUA invites GACHAGUA and UHURU to the LIMURU III conference to address issues affecting MT KENYA residents





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has invited former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for a conference in Limuru dubbed Limuru III conference aimed at addressing issues affecting Mt Kenya residents.

The conference is organized by Karua, former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni, and former Laikipia County Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at a hotel in Ruaka, Kiambu county, Muriithi said the meeting is open for every person to discuss matters ranging from agriculture, economy, and politics.

"Mt Kenya region has an economy bigger than 33 African states and as a region, we have decided to come together to chart a way forward," Ndiritu said.

He said the meeting has no invitation and is an open meeting for Mt Kenya people at Limuru Jumuiya conference centre so that everybody can have a say on different matters that will be discussed.

"We are the ones who will bring ourselves to the meeting. This is not a political meeting or rally where people are mobilised with money. People should not have any idea that they will be paid as no one will pay them. This meeting has no financiers or bigger people than the other. We will all be equal in deliberations," he said.

He said the region has lagged behind in terms of economy with increased unemployment and untapped resources, adding that the region can only liberate itself through unity.

"Other regions have come together and deliberated on their matters. There is nothing wrong with Mt Kenya region coming together to discuss their own matters," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST