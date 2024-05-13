LILLIAN MULI celebrated by her current boyfriend, Papa Biggy, on Mother’s Day - He is a summer bunny from America and they met at Davido’s Concert.





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Citizen TV’s news anchor Lillian Muli was showered with praises by her current boyfriend, Papa Biggy, on Mother’s Day as men across the globe celebrated the special women in their lives.

Biggy, a summer bunny from America, took to his Instagram stories and posted a photo of Lillian Muli accompanied with a heartwarming message.

“You’re not only an amazing mum but also an incredible partner. Thank you for sharing your love and family with me plus being such a selfless and loving mum. Happy Mother’s Day,’’ he wrote.

Clearly touched by the post, Lillian also reposted and appreciated it.

“Thank you my love,” she said.

Lillian met her current boyfriend at Raha Festival which was headlined by Nigerian singer Davido in March this year.

Word has it that Biggy’s has several baby mamas in America, where he has lived for years.

The seasoned TV anchor has in the past dated multiple men.

However, most of her relationships are short-lived.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.