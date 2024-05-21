Why RUTO stands to lose big following the tragic death of Iranian President EBRAHIM RAISI in a plane crash – Look!





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – President William Ruto now stands to lose big following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash.

This is after it emerged that the deals he signed with Raisi when he hosted him at State House in Nairobi on July 12, 2023, may never be implemented following his death.

During his short stay in Kenya, the late Iranian leader signed several MoUs with Ruto.

The signing came after bilateral talks between the two leaders.

Ruto and Raisi witnessed the signing of new MoUs and agreements in the areas of agriculture, livestock, culture and heritage, information, ICT, fisheries, housing, and urban and metropolitan development.

Ruto had expressed interest in supporting young Kenyans to innovate and build their startup businesses, through the Iran House of Innovation and Technology.

The MoU would also see more Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVETs) constructed to allow both countries to exchange educational experiences, training, and access educational consultancy opportunities.

Ruto said he had a commitment from President Raisi to facilitate the export of more tea, meat, and agricultural products to Iran.

The MoU would also see Kenya export products to Central Asian countries through Iran.

Iran also expressed a desire to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa County, thus supporting the mechanical and automotive sectors.

Ruto and Raisi also explored more ways of creating more jobs for Kenyans.

Kenya reached an agreement with Iran to receive support from the Islamic State to conduct research into the blue economy which will include research into the fishing industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST