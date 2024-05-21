JALANG’O accused of grabbing land in Karen - He stormed the land with goons, tied up the guards and threatened them with a gun.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as “Jalang’o, has been accused of grabbing a prime parcel of land in Karen.

According to the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Kenya, Jalang’o, along with several accomplices, allegedly assaulted security guards and unlawfully entered a property on Muhusi Road in the Mukoma residences area on May 15, 2024.



The first-time MP and his accomplices reportedly tied up the guards, threatened them with a gun and commanded them to vacate the premises before speeding off in a black Range Rover.



In a letter addressed to the Karen Lang’ata District Association (KLDA) and the Mukoma Residents Association, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Kenya details the incident.

“The National Assembly of the Baha’is of Kenya has received a report from its security firm this morning informing them of an assault on their security guards at the above property within Mukoma residences area on Muhusi Road,” the letter states.



The incident happened on 1 May 2024 at around 5PM.

The letter continues to describe the events, stating that the intruders, led by Jalang’o, broke the gate, tied up the security guards, and threatened them with a gun.



“The intruder was identified as Mr. Phelix Odiwuor Khodhc (Aka Jalang’o MP Lang’ata Constituency). He was seen driving off in a black Range Rover and was accompanied by other people.

"They broke the gate, tied the hands of the security guards, roughed them up, pointed a gun at them, and told them not to be seen on the land again before speeding off,” the letter explains.

The incident was reported to Hardy Police Station later that night.

The Bahá’í community has informed the Karen Lang’ata District Association (KLDA) and Mukoma Residents Association to remain vigilant against such intrusions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.