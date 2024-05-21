Governor WAIGURU attacks DP GACHAGUA badly as the political tensions in Mt. Kenya region escalate – LOOK!





Monday, May 21, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his perceived fallout with his boss, President William Ruto.

In a statement on Monday, Waiguru who is also the Council of Governors chairperson said public officers like those holding the position of deputy president should not personalise their office.

Waiguru further said it is wrong for Gachagua to think that anyone who expresses his desire to occupy his office is an enemy.

“While we respect the office of the Deputy President, and indeed any other office of leadership, a progressive democracy does not allow us as occupiers of public leadership offices to personalise them to the extent that it becomes taboo for anyone else to nurture and express ambition to occupy them.

"We hold these offices in trust, not as owners," Waiguru said.

The second-term governor, who analysts say might be eying the DP position in 2027, said every Kenyan, including women and youth, has a right to pursue their dream of holding any office in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST