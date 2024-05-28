We hate to be associated with GACHAGUA because he is a tribal bigot – Nairobi UDA MCAs blast the DP.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs from Nairobi County has termed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a tribal leader whom they are ashamed to be linked with.
The MCAs, led by Nairobi County
Minority Leader Antony Kiragu, said Gachagua advocating for a one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy is retrogressive and divisive.
Kiragu further called for an end
to any further tribal and ethnic-based campaigns
”From Nairobi, we know very well that we are the people who carry the brand of their recklessness; we pay dearly for their mess.
"We have been quiet for some time when they have been
going around doing UDA campaigns using ethnic undertones," Kiragu said.
Kiragu explained that
Kenyans moved past ethnically-driven politics in 2022 and should not regress to
that state.
"We will call them out and
reject whatever they are proposing for us," he added.
Kiragu stated that Kenyans
supported President William Ruto based on his manifesto rather than the
selection of his running mate.
