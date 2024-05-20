Why Nandi residents are running impatient and have totally lost faith in RUTO and his government – Look!

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Nandi residents drawn from the Kipkimba area appear to have lost faith in President William Ruto, two years after overwhelmingly electing him.
This
is after they accused him and his government of failing to fulfill their
campaign pledges.
As
a result, the visibly dejected residents have written to their local leaders
demanding the actualization of campaign promises made on the campaign trail in the
2022 General Elections.
The
residents decried that they had been promised economic transformation within
100 days but close to two years after the elections, the region had nothing to
smile about.
According
to one of the residents, not only were the leaders not initiating new
projects, but they were also stalling previous ones started by their
predecessors.
“During
the election period, you pledged to address several key issues that affect our
community, including roads in the area, Kipkimba market, Kipkimba dip, power
connectivity, enhancing public health facilities, increasing educational
opportunities, and youth unemployment among others,” the letter read in
part.
“These
issues are of great importance to the residents of Kipkimba and your commitment
to resolving them played a significant role in the support you received.”
In
the letter, the residents remarked that should the issues highlighted not be
addressed, the constituents would seek alternatives.
The
residents told elected leaders from the region that it was their duty to honour
commitments made during the campaign period.
Additionally,
the residents asked for accountability on government projects being done in the
area.
Explaining
how the leaders had abandoned the area, one of the residents stated that there
was no goodwill to finish projects started by previous legislators.
