RUTO may be compelled to accept the LGBTQ community as the U.S. intervenes amidst rising attacks on gays and lesbians in Kenya.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – Just after landing in the United States of America, President William Ruto faces a hurdle that may force him to compromise his principles by accepting the LGBTQ community.

This is after the US Department of State issued an emergency alert yesterday to its citizens living in other countries after increased attacks on the LGBTQ community.

In an alert shared by the US Embassy in Nairobi, the Department urged all citizens in foreign nations to take extra caution especially those partaking in LGBTQ events to avoid falling victim to the attacks.

"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution."

"The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," read part of the alert.

Those in Kenya facing the attacks were urged to seek assistance from the Embassy located along United Nations Avenue in Gigiri.

Additionally, the foreigners were given emergency contacts in case they couldn't make it to the Embassy.

On the other hand, those in other countries were advised to stay alert in locations often frequented by tourists including pride celebrations and venues frequented by the LGBTQ community.

Furthermore, the tourists were urged to subscribe to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts, making it easier for them to access help.

American citizens were further advised to follow the Department of State on all social media platforms for timely updates.

The Embassy also gave contact details of the consular services with different phone numbers for those in Kenya and separate ones for those in other countries.

In Kenya, the Supreme Court in 2023 ruled that the Penal Code and the Constitution did not bar the community from forming associations due to their sexual orientation.

