KIMANI MBUGUA’s ex-girlfriend responds after she was accused of spiking his drink with friends at a party, leading to his mental problems.





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Kimani Mbugua’s father recently divulged distressing details about the onset of his son’s troubles, attributing them to an incident where his drink was allegedly tampered with by friends at a party.

He described how his daughter discovered unsettling evidence on Kimani’s phone.

“My daughter took his phone, went through it, and saw photos and videos of him at the party drinking, vomiting, and falling while girls were beating him up.

"Before that, my daughter told me she had seen a white substance in his glass,” he explained, adding that Kimani’s drink was spiked by his friends.

The revelations sparked outrage online, with many blaming Kimani’s friends among them his ex-girlfriend Mollage - a well-known social media influencer, for wrecking his life.

Mollage indirectly addressed those linking her to Kimani Mbugua’s woes via her X account.

She wrote, “Everyone involved in this will pay dearly, I assure you. As for my friends and lovers, thank you for checking up on me. I am doing well and with the people that matter. I’m alright.”

Kimani is currently in a rehab centre after comedian Oga Obinna came to his rescue.

Obinna approached Kimani’s father and volunteered to help him rehabilitate his son.





