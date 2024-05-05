What Mt. Kenya wants, Mt. Kenya gets as RUTO bows to pressure from Central Kenya and creates 2 powerful positions for them

Sunday May 5, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance
(UDA) has finally bowed to pressure from Mt Kenya leaders to create a senior
party position.
According to a statement shared by Secretary General
Cleophas Malala, the UDA National Executive Committee has agreed to create the
position of a Deputy Party Leader.
The ruling party has also agreed to create two positions of
Assistant Deputy Party Leaders.
Malala noted that the positions were approved by the
National Executive Committee in a meeting chaired by President William Ruto on
Friday, May 3.
"The UDA Kenya National Executive Committee approved an
amendment to the UDA Constitution to create ONE Office of the Deputy Party
Leader and two offices of Assistant Deputy Party Leaders to align the Party’s
structural leadership with the national governance structure," Malala
stated.
A section of Mt Kenya leaders had demanded the position of
the Deputy Party Leader late in 2023 forcing the postponement of the grassroots
polls.
Mt. Kenya leaders led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, asked
that the seat be preserved for the Mount Kenya region, with Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua suggested for the role.
“They must be a party leader and a deputy party leader the
rest can be whatever they want to be,” they said.
At that time, they also demanded the position of the
Secretary-General to be reserved for the Mt Kenya region.
Their demands caused a storm in the party leading to the
postponement of the grassroots polls.
However, UDA has now honoured part of their demand by
creating the office of the Deputy Party Leader.
