What Mt. Kenya wants, Mt. Kenya gets as RUTO bows to pressure from Central Kenya and creates 2 powerful positions for them





Sunday May 5, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has finally bowed to pressure from Mt Kenya leaders to create a senior party position.

According to a statement shared by Secretary General Cleophas Malala, the UDA National Executive Committee has agreed to create the position of a Deputy Party Leader.

The ruling party has also agreed to create two positions of Assistant Deputy Party Leaders.

Malala noted that the positions were approved by the National Executive Committee in a meeting chaired by President William Ruto on Friday, May 3.

"The UDA Kenya National Executive Committee approved an amendment to the UDA Constitution to create ONE Office of the Deputy Party Leader and two offices of Assistant Deputy Party Leaders to align the Party’s structural leadership with the national governance structure," Malala stated.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders had demanded the position of the Deputy Party Leader late in 2023 forcing the postponement of the grassroots polls.

Mt. Kenya leaders led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, asked that the seat be preserved for the Mount Kenya region, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua suggested for the role.

“They must be a party leader and a deputy party leader the rest can be whatever they want to be,” they said.

At that time, they also demanded the position of the Secretary-General to be reserved for the Mt Kenya region.

Their demands caused a storm in the party leading to the postponement of the grassroots polls.

However, UDA has now honoured part of their demand by creating the office of the Deputy Party Leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST