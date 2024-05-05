RAILA will not sell his soul for the AU job – BABA’s lawyer changes tune as he reveals why Kenyans want the former PM to lose the AU seat





Sunday May 5, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s inner circle has downplayed the African Union Chairmanship bid as being a matter of life and death for the ODM leader.

In a statement, Raila’s lead legal counsel Paul Mwangi claimed that a majority of Kenyans are against the former premier's bid at the African Union secretariat.

He revealed Kenyans desperately want his boss to lose his AU Commission chairperson bid.

Raila seeks to succeed Chad's Moussa Faki as the African Union Commission chairperson.

He declared his bid for the continental post in February this year.

Speaking of the bid, Mwangi said it is not a matter of life and death for Raila.

According to the attorney, Kenyans pray that the former prime minister flunks the race so that he could be occupied in the local affairs bedeviling the country.

"Firstly, I can tell that the AU job is not a life-and-death deal for Baba. He would not sell his soul for it. Secondly, I wish you knew how many Kenyans out there are so unhappy about the AU job that they would believe God answered their prayers if Baba didn't get it," said Mwangi.

The lawyer was responding to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot's argument that Raila was denting his chances of being the next AUC by scathingly attacking President William Ruto.

On Friday, Raila launched scathing attacks on the president, whom he accused of maladministration and mishandling of the country.

Raila pointed out supposed leadership gaps on the side of the government witnessed during the prevalent flooding disaster,

By virtue of Ruto being Raila's chief campaigner, Cheruiyot argued that Raila was out of order to attack him (Ruto).

