Misplaced priorities as RUTO’s Govt increases money for State House renovation after denying doctors money to call off strike as floods still cause havoc

Sunday May 5, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has once again got its priorities wrong.
After denying doctors more money to call of their strike,
and with the ongoing flooding that has caused devastation and deaths, Ruto’s
government still has found it a priority to renovate State House before
anything else.
State House Nairobi is set to receive more funds for its
renovation plans following the release of supplementary estimates for
development expenditure.
As detailed in the 264-page document, State House will be
allocated Ksh26 million more refurbishments in the President's official
residence in Nairobi.
Consequently, following the revisions, the total budget for
the refurbishments for Nairobi now moves from Ksh795,471,940 to Ksh821,471,940.
As explained in the supplementary budget, the Ksh26 million
will be used to acquire specialised equipment and machinery.
State House has been undertaking renovations for the main
facilities in Nairobi and State Lodges across the country.
While the main building at State House is still undergoing
works, the government constructed a presidential dais which also
hosts offices for President William Ruto.
Notably, in the current budget that is set to end in June
2024, Ksh1.3 billion was allocated for the exercise. The majority of the funds
were allocated to Nairobi and Mombasa.
Following the revisions of the supplementary budget,
here are the millions allocated for the refurbishment and maintenance exercise;
Ksh821,471,940 - General maintenance works at State House
Nairobi
Ksh302,000,000 - Refurbishment of buildings at Mombasa
State House
Ksh99,490,000 - Refurbishment of buildings at Nakuru
State House
Ksh30,000,000 - General maintenance works at Eldoret
State Lodge
Ksh27,000,000 - General maintenance works at State House
Sagana
Ksh10,000,000 - Rehabilitation works at Kakamega State
Lodge
Ksh9,940,060 - Rehabilitation Works at Kisumu State Lodge
Ksh9,000,000 - General maintenance works at Kisii
State Lodge
Ksh798,000 - The mechanical garage
The Kenyan DAILY POST
