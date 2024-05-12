‘What an embarrassment!’ - MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals why RUTO’s request to address the joint US Congress was declined.

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has revealed the reason why the United States Congress refused to be addressed by President William Ruto during his visit to the White House late this month.

Ruto had written to Speaker Mike Johnson requesting to address the joint US Congress during his visit to the ‘Uncle Sam’

However, Johnson, a member of the Republican Party, cancelled Ruto's visit to Congress over what he termed as scheduling restraints.

"Unfortunately, due to scheduling restraints, we could not accommodate a request for remarks before a Joint Session," Johnson told the house.

Reacting to the cancellation, Miguna termed it an embarrassment and revealed that it was cancelled because Ruto was not competent and lacked the integrity to address such an honourable house.

"What an embarrassment! This is why I keep saying that it’s a tragedy that those appointed to higher echelons of power must be competent and have integrity. Then such rotten eggs would not be splashed on our faces by foreign governments,” Miguna wrote on X ( formerly Twitter)

The Kenyan DAILY POST