See what MIGUNA MIGUNA told Economist DAVID NDII for bragging that he deserves the billions he is being paid to advise RUTO

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna has lashed out at the chair of the President's Council of Economic Advisors, David Ndii, over his remarks that he is entitled to billions of payout as President William Ruto’s advisor.

Ndii and his coterie have been allocated Sh 1.3 billion in the financial year 2024/25, which has sparked a heated debate among Kenyans.

In his defense, Ndii, an Oxford University graduate, said he deserves that money, explaining that some of it is allocated for travel allowances and accommodation in five-star hotels in Europe and the Americas.

However, Miguna, who has recently become a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, urged Ndii to remember that intellectual brilliance is not judged by the schools or universities one attended, but by the depth of articulated thoughts, research, writing, and contributions.

“When serving in public office, it’s judged by one’s recorded contributions and integrity.

"David Ndii is desperate to justify wanton and obscene plunder of public resources through exploitative wages, first-class air travel, five-star hotel accommodations, and other wastage with zero visible positive results for 50 million Kenyans,” Miguna wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST