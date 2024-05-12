RUTO could be a one-term president! – See what lawyer AHMEDNASIR has told him for chocking Kenyans with taxes

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - President William Ruto could be a one-term president, going by what renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has advised him on taxation.
According to Finance Bill 2024/25, Ruto is planning to
introduce Motor Vehicle Tax, Bread tax, and Mpesa transaction tax among other
taxes that the Treasury has proposed.
The taxes will choke Kenyans who are still suffering from
increases in taxes from last year, when the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime passed
the Finance Act 2023.
Reacting to these new taxes, Ahmednasir, who is among
prominent lawyers who supported President Ruto’s election in 2022, stated it is wrong for the President to continue taxing Kenyans yet the money is being
stolen by Ministers, governors, Judges, and other state officers.
He said if Ruto wants to continue overtaxing Kenyans, he
should also account for the taxes by providing good roads, better
healthcare and provide quality education system for kids.
This is what lawyer Ahmednasir wrote on his X platform.
“Over taxation, especially of goods and services used by
mama Mboga and Wanjiku, make governments very unpopular and delegitimized when
it doesn't provide corresponding services or when the taxes are stolen by
corrupt civil servants.
President William Ruto's government is going that route
full speed. Personally, l, grudgingly rationalise the need to raise taxes so
that OUR government repays the reckless borrowing of President Uhuru, gives US good
(just third world standard) services...i.e uninterrupted electricity, clean
running water, good roads and functional sewage, good security, excellent
health care, good education, a functional justice system, a government that
prosecutes and jails thieves who steal our taxes...
Our government raises taxes every year and we obviously
don't get value of money.
We don't have good roads, health services are in
shambles, the education system is almost non-existent (very soon, more children
will do British curriculum than Kenyan), judges make more than than lawyers,
farmers are suffering because of fake fertilisers and Hon Mithika Linturi
refuses to take responsibility, theft of public money is normal, Governors and
county officials are stealing like crazy etc...etc...
So surely, why do we pay taxes? For CSs, judges, and
governors to steal it? Doesn't make sense for me.
H.E. @WilliamsRutoneeds to engage Kenyans on these taxes
and why it is stolen UNDER HIS WATCH. Mr. President, we will pay taxes but give
us value for our money and stop your Waziris, judges, and governors from
stealing Wanjiku's taxes,”
