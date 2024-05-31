What did you give in return after you were ‘offered’ a luxury Private Jet to the U.S. for just Sh 10 million? - RAILA ODINGA‘s man asks RUTO





Friday, May 31, 2024 - A close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has questioned President William Ruto's claims that the jet he used during his state visit to the U.S. cost taxpayers less than Sh10 million.

Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina, who addressed President Ruto on Friday through his official X account, doubted the Head of State's claims that he was offered the royal jet by his friends.

Ledama wants the head of state to tell Kenyans what he gave in return for such an offer for a plane that would cost up to Sh200 million for a return trip to the US.

"Good Morning President William, if you were given a luxury jet for Sh 10M one that cost US$200M what would you give the ‘philanthropist’ in return?" Ledama posted.

The Head of state on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel claimed that the plane he used during his concluded state visit to the US was less than Sh10 million.

He stated that he had been given an offer for Sh70 million but he was only willing to spend not more than Sh20 million.

This forced him to ask his team to go and make an inquiry from Kenya Airways but his friends gave him an offer he could not resist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST