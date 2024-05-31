Corrupt Garissa Governor, NATHIF JAMA ADAM, has reportedly hired an unqualified Somali refugee and pays him Ksh 200,000 per month - DCI and EACC should intervene.

Mohamud earns a monthly salary of Ksh 200,000 and is
notorious for creating conflicts among county leaders and the Governor.
He is registered as a refugee at the Dagahley Refugee Camp
in Dabaab.
“Timo is a registered refugee, with his
registration held at the Dagahley Refugee Camp in Dadaab. It is alarming that a
refugee is earning a substantial salary under such circumstances. This issue
raised worries about national security concerns for our country” the concerned Kenyan said.
It’s also suspected that he acquired his Kenyan identity
card fraudulently.
Governor Nathif is among the most corrupt and incompetent
Governors.
He recently bought a lavish hotel in Kilimani using looted public funds and flew to the United Kingdom to transfer the hotel to a close family to avoid being monitored by EACC.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
