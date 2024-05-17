Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Photos
WETANGULA landed at a village funeral in style - Pesa iko (PHOTO)
WETANGULA landed at a village funeral in style - Pesa iko (PHOTO)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Tags
Editorial
Photos
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Get new posts from DAILY POST by email:
Subscribe
Powered by
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Nakuru Governor SUSAN KIHIKA reportedly parts ways with her flamboyant husband SAM MBURU and moves out of their matrimonial home - He recently re-united with his ex-wife BEATRICE WANJIKU.
May 12, 2024
Slain Ohangla lady, SHEILA WEGESHA, was a community wife - Details emerge on how her husband threw her a birthday bash at Club Samba, only to find out that another man was also organizing for her a birthday party.
May 12, 2024
KQ pilot ANN MOKUA dies in a grisly road accident along Thika Road - A teenage boy was almost lynched after he was caught ransacking the deceased’s pockets.
May 11, 2024
Is CHARLENE RUTO hiding her alleged pregnancy in this free-size top dress? - PHOTO sparks reactions.
May 12, 2024
BETTY KYALLO’s 21-year-old boyfriend unmasked - The ‘boy’ surprised her with a 77-inch TV on Mother’s Day (PHOTOs).
May 14, 2024
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments