Arrogant DAVID NDII fumbles to explain why RUTO ‘stopped school feeding program’ which has been helping the poor children





Friday, May 17, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor David Ndii has moved to set the record straight as to why the government has stopped the school feeding program which has been helping the poor children.

While responding to the uproar that Ruto’s administration was discontinuing the program, Ndii explained that the school feeding program had been allocated zero budget in the 2024/25 financial year budget estimates because it was being handled by an autonomous entity domiciled within the Ministry of Education.

According to Ndii, the feeding program had in the past been handled by the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK).

NACONEK was created to meet the educational needs of the Nomadic regions through empowering school-going children in those areas.

As such, Ndii justified the zero-budget allocation remarking that this was not one of the core mandates of the council.

Ndii remarked that NACONEK would continue empowering marginalized communities through other avenues.

He added that the council would also seek partnerships with organizations and counties that are not part of the nomadic landscape.

“NACONEK is a generous benefactor to other worthy causes, for example, it has recently gifted Nairobi Schools a Ksh100 million state-of-the-art kitchen,” he stated.

While NACONEK has exited from the school feeding scene, Ndii remarked that children from marginalized counties would still receive food from the government.

This will be funded through The Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development headed by Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza.

The zero-budget allocation to the program had raised fears that this was an end to an initiative that was started in 1980 and benefits 2.6 million learners annually.

The Kenyan DAILY POST