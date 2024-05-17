MUSEVENI now ready to dissolve Uganda to form one big country with Kenya – See what he told RUTO at State House yesterday?





Friday, May 17, 2024 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ignited debate after he proposed the collapse of East African Countries to form one big country.

Speaking from State House Nairobi, Museveni noted that the unification of East African states into a federation would enhance relations among nations in the region.

He emphasized the necessity of strategic security in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

Reflecting on historical missed opportunities, Museveni lamented the failure to establish the East African Federation in 1963, suggesting that decades of progress have been forfeited as a consequence.

"If we had formed the East Africa Federation in 1963, many of the problems that we have now would have been avoided," Museveni remarked, citing instances such as the reign of Idi Amin Dada in Uganda and the genocide in Rwanda.

"Our agenda is to create one government of East Africa," he stated.

The longest-serving President among EAC Heads of State, stressed the need for the East African Community (EAC) to fulfill its objective of establishing a single sovereign state, arguing that such consolidation is essential for the protection and prosperity of the region's populace.

Many have viewed the call to collapse the East African states as a pet project of Museveni.

"Apart from economic integration for prosperity, we need to address the issue of security. The only way we can do it is through political integration.

"In the case of East Africa, our main target is one authority, one government for East Africa.," Museveni asserted, highlighting the intertwined nature of economic and political integration.

However, skepticism persists regarding the feasibility and motivations behind the federation, with concerns raised over Museveni's perceived ambition to assume leadership post-retirement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST